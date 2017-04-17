Unlike Congress dispensation, under NDA government everyone must work for public, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress, saying that his government works for public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress, saying that his government works for public. “This is not a Congress govt but Modi’s govt. Here you’ve to work for public,” the Prime Minister said, according to a report. Addressing a gathering at Silvassa town in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, PM Modi said, “government needs to work for poor and tribal community.” PM Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, inaugurated a slew of projects. PM Modi assured that “Our government will never allow the poor and the middle class to be looted.” PM Modi said, “earlier, do you remember how tough it was to get gas connections? One had to approach the local MP & the wait period was so long.” “In less than a year, Ujjwala beneficiaries crossed 2 crore. People in Dadra and Nagar Haveli have also got cookers,” PM Modi said. “Yes, as PM I am coming for the first time & it is after years that a PM has come here. But, I have been here many times in the past,” the Prime Minister said. “This nation belongs to each and every Indian. There is no question of discrimination against anyone,” he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi indicated that his government may bring in a legal framework under which doctors will have to prescribe generic medicines, which are cheaper than equivalent branded drugs, to patients.

Modi said his government brought in a health policy after 15 years and capped the prices of medicines and stents, which has angered some pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking at the inauguration of a charitable hospital here, he exhorted the wealthy people to come forward and contribute towards health care of the needy people.

This country has not been built by the kings and leaders alone but by the power of the people, he said.

“Doctors write prescriptions in such a way that poor people do not understand the handwriting, and he has to buy that medicine from private stores at high prices,” Modi said.

“We will bring in a legal framework by which if a doctor writes a prescription, he has to write in it that it will be enough for patients to buy generic medicine and he need not buy any other medicine,” he said.

“In our country doctors are less, hospitals are less and medicines are expensive. If one person falls ill in a middle class family, then the financial health of the family gets wrecked. He cannot buy a house, cannot conduct the marriage of daughter,” he pointed out.

“It is the government’s responsibility that everybody should get health services at minimal price,” the PM said.

“We have recently declared a health policy. The health policy has been brought in after 15 years,” he said.

“Earlier, the health policy was brought when Atalji (A B Vajpayee) was the Prime Minister. Nothing happened in between (in health sector), which I have to do (now),” Modi said targeting the previous UPA government led by the Congress.

“When I was in Gujarat, I used to attract the wrath of many (by my decisions). Now when I have gone to Delhi, I have been instrumental in making many people angry, everyday I do some work which makes some or other person sulk,” he said.

(With agency inputs)