University of Allahabad on the verge of a despicable state: Government Audit

In a government audit of the University of Allahabad has revealed that the central institution is in a despicable state citing funds crunch, unnecessary lawsuits and internal politics has made the atmosphere inaccessible and hard to work. The report does not blame Vice-Chancellor R L Hangloo for the inconceivable atmosphere, however, the Chancellor is under HRD’s lens for alleged financial, administrative and academic inconsistency. However, according to Indian Express report, a group of rebel retired professors are responsible for sabotaging VC’s work. The audit was carried out by a team of six — Gautam R Desiraju of IISc in Bengaluru, Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal of IIM-Sambalpur, Professor Amita Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University, retired bureaucrat K P Pandian, Professor Soibam Ibotombi of Manipur University and Professor Pinaki Chakrabarti from the Bose Institute in Kolkata. UGC constituted the team and sent them for inspection to the central institution on behalf of HRD after they received several complaints. The team visited the campus from November 13 to 15, 2017.

The audit in its report observed that the institution was swamped with litigation cases. Almost 300 cases were handled that was draining the institute of time and resources. Most of the litigation was due to poor framing of statutes and ordinances that can be interpreted in several ways. The university is undergoing a massive dearth of funds, particularly non-plan funds that is dispensed to give out wages and salaries of the employees of the campus. Most of the problems detected stemmed from the registrar’s office and finance office and also the authorities had not devised a future map for the institution.

The report also cited the deliberate attempt of rebel professors to inflict damage on the institution’s reputation and malign its academic and work atmosphere. Several other universities like Pondicherry University, Central University of Rajasthan, Tripura University, Dr Hari Singh Gaur Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya in Maharashtra and others also were audited by the government.