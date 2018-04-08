United Kingdom national enters IGI airport on fake ticket, held

A British national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, official sources said today.

B S Birdi was apprehended yesterday when CISF personnel intercepted him while he was leaving the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.

He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, the sources said. Birdi told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a “cancelled” ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife, who was travelling to Birmingham, they said.

He was subsequently handed over to the police, they said. Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the aviation rules.