Union MSME minister Giriraj Singh provides assistance under ‘Mudra Yojana’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold step like demonetisation.

He was attending a ‘Mudra Loan Distribution & Solar Charkha’ demonstration function at the Dr B R Ambedkar auditorium here today.

For the first time since Independence, the nation got a Prime Minister who brought smiles on faces of poor people, acknowledged vulnerability of women and initiated anti-corruption movement without worrying about results, the Union Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises said.

“Narendra Modi took a bold step in demonetising old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to check corruption and black money and the whole nation is with him,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister also said that Prime Minister launched various schemes which are aimed at helping the poor section of the society, especially women and differently abled persons and Mudra Yojana is one such scheme, which provides financial assistance for setting up micro, small and medium enterprises for self employment.

He also said that these islands are fortunate to have a Lt Governor, who takes in account the grievances faced by the economically weaker section while preparing the plans.

Besides, he expressed hope that the motto of the Prime Minister, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ will not only flourish in the Islands but every islander will be provided employment opportunity.

The minister then provided financial assistance to 11 women under Mudra Yojana at a Mudra Loan Distribution & Solar Charkha Demonstration function.

The minister also launched a BMC website, www.greenwearbuy.com with Lt. Governor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi and distributed e-rickshaw keys to as many as 6 women on the occasion. The programme was organized by the Bharatiya Micro Credit (BMC), Port Blair.

The Managing Director of BMC, Vijay Pandey demonstrated the solar charkha functioning, which is powered by solar energy and informed that the charkha is easy to operate.

It can be provided with solar looms, dying and colouring machines to enable women prepare garments in their home and generate income, he said.