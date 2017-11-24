Union Minister Vijay Goel launches campaign against pollution, slams AAP government

Union minister Vijay Goel today launched a campaign against air pollution in the national capital and accused the AAP government of failing to fight the menace. (Image: IE)

Union minister Vijay Goel today launched a campaign against air pollution in the national capital and accused the AAP government of failing to fight the menace. The “mass movement” against pollution will be carried out through the support of resident welfare associations, non profit groups and traders and market associations in the city, Goel said. He alleged that the AAP government was in “slumber” when air pollution reached alarming levels. “They do not have any concern about people. The odd-even scheme announced recently was just a drama to show people that the government cared for them,” said Goel, who is the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

He hit out at the Delhi government for not taking any measures to curb dust pollution and industrial effluents that were the prime reasons for high levels of pollutants in the air. “Road dust, construction activities and industrial pollution are the main reasons but nothing has been done to check it,” he said at a press conference here. The minister also criticised the “dilapidated” public transport system in the city and said that in case of need he may take up the issue of Metro fare hike with the Centre.

“Efforts will be made to increase the number of passengers in Metro. If need, be I will raise the issue of fare hike at the Centre,” he said when asked about an RTI query which has revealed that the Delhi Metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase. He also asked the BJP ruled municipal corporations to curb unauthorised construction in the city to combat pollution.