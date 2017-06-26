Union minister Suresh Prabhu scoffs at upcoming film Indu Sarkar sponsorship allegations on BJP

Union minister Suresh Prabhu (PTI)

The BJP does not produce, write or direct movies, Union minister Suresh Prabhu today said, rubbishing allegations that the party was sponsoring an upcoming film, “Indu Sarkar”, which is set against the Emergency period. He was reacting to a query on Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s remarks last week who had claimed that the film was “sponsored”. “We all know which person and organisations are behind this. We condemn the false depiction,” Scindia had said without naming any party. The film, to be released in July, features actress Kirti Kulhari in the titular role of a poetess, who rises against a ruling government. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a character believed to be based on Sanjay Gandhi. “The BJP does not produce, write or direct movies. It is a political party and it promotes politics alone,” Prabhu told reporters here at the sidelines of a function.

Prabhu was at the Mumbai BJP headquarters in Dadar here today to speak on the Emergency imposed by Indira on June 25, 1975. It was lifted after 21 months. Addressing a gathering at the event, the minister also dismissed claims of the country going through an emergency- like situation under the Narendra Modi government.

“It is a false accusation against the BJP. We want to keep Indian media completely free from any restrictions. Look at the social media, the way it has been promoted under the BJP government, one can not make such allegations against us,” Prabhu said. Stressing on why the BJP wanted to touch upon the topic of Emergency, he said one might tomorrow go on to ask why do we want to celebrate Independence Day.

He said it (speaking about Emergency after 40-odd years) was imperative, so that people know the actual reasons behind that dark period in India and don’t repeat such things. Also, those who can afford to forget the actual reasons behind Emergency would repent in the future, he added. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who was also present at the event said, “During war against Pakistan and China, an emergency-like situation existed but the state of Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi was different. It was imposed because her own Lok Sabha membership was in danger.”