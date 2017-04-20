Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan supports PM Narendra Modi over red beacon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday asserted that VIP culture should go as he had always stood in support of abolishing the red beacon system. (IE)

Reacting to the Centre’s decision to end the VIP culture and ban the use of red beacon on vehicles belonging to dignitaries, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday asserted that VIP culture should go as he had always stood in support of abolishing the red beacon system. “I have always stood in support of abolishing the red beacon system.

This VIP culture should go and even ministers should feel like commoners sometimes. It’s nice to see that most of the ministers have removed the red beacon and have stood in support of this cause,” Balyan told ANI. A day before, the Union Cabinet, in its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to do away with beacons of all kinds atop all categories of vehicles in the country.

The government is of the considered opinion that beacons on vehicles are perceived symbols of VIP culture and have no place in a democratic country. Beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerned with emergency and relief services, ambulance, fire service etc. In the light of this decision, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will make necessary provisions in the law.

As per reports, the President of India, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker will only be allowed to use the red beacon. It was reported last week that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had called a meeting to discuss whether the red beacon should be discarded or restricted to certain dignitaries.