Union minister Ramdas Athawale favours demonetisation, GST

Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (Image: PTI)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale today said that demonetisation of high value currency notes was taken in interest of the country and to root out black money from the system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the decision for the interest of the nation. He wanted white money to flow and benefit the nation. PM Modi had taken the decision for good, but RBI figures tell a different story, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment told reporters here today. Athawale, who supported the decision when Opposition had taken an aggressive stand against demonetisation, said that the decision cannot be termed a failure and the government will take reformative steps. Earlier in the day, Athawale addressed a farmers’ rally in Bandikui town where members of the farming community raised demand to waive-off their crop loans.

“I will take up the matter with the Rajasthan Chief Minister,” he said. Answering a question over resentment in small traders due to GST, he said there might be minor issues, which can be taken up with the GST Council for finding amicable solutions. He said GST is Good and Simple Tax.

Athwale backed reservation in promotion for SC, STs and OBCs in government jobs saying there is a need to table a Bill in the Parliament. “The Supreme Court had banned reservation in promotions and the new law has to be formed. The bill needs to be passed in the Parliament and government is working in this direction,” he said. Athawale favoured giving reservation to economically- backward sections among other communities (OCs) without “touching” the existing quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs.