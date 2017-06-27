Union Minister Piyush Goyal exhorts scientists to work on value addition to minerals

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was addressing the fifth Geoscience Advisory Council Meeting here that discussed issues related to geophysical techniques for exploration of deep-seated mineral deposits, rare earth metals and other strategic resources.(Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today exhorted scientists to work towards adding value to mineral wealth, especially strategic and critically important metals. The minister was addressing the fifth Geoscience Advisory Council Meeting here that discussed issues related to geophysical techniques for exploration of deep-seated mineral deposits, rare earth metals and other strategic resources. Goyal asked the scientific community working in the field of geosciences and mineral system research to add value to the mineral wealth of the country especially in the area of strategic and critically important metals and minerals, the mines ministry said in a release.

“At the same time there has to be a harmony between wealth creation and preservation of ecology and environment for sustainable development,” the minister added. Other issues discussed were related to mineral system research and advanced techniques for exploration of subsurface mineral deposits, and the strategy for exploration, augmentation of mineral resources, the release said. Mines Secretary Arun Kumar, DG GSI M Raju and other ministries’ official members, scientific institutions and non-official members of the GAC participated in the day-long deliberations, the ministry said.