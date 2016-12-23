Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in car accident

Union Minister Manoj Sinha. (ANI)

Union Minister Manoj Sinha was injured in a car accident while returning from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He received an injury on his left hand. Sinha is scheduled to attend a program in Kushinagar on Saturday that’s why he was going by road a day before to avoid last minute rush. According to the information made available by concerned authorities, when his convoy was passing through Rajghat area, a man suddenly appeared on the road and in the attempt to save him two cars of Sinha’s fleet bumped into each other. Sources said the minister’s car has been signficantly damaged in the incident.

Due to the nature of the injury being severe, Sinha was admitted to Apollo Hospital where doctors said he suffered a fracture in the upper bone of left hand. Soon after the accident, police reached the spot and there was a huge crowd of BJP supporters who gathered outside the hospital. However, the minister was later shifted and a source confirmed that “He was being taken to Railways hospital from Apollo hospital.”

The CPRO said the 57-year-old Union Minister of State for Railways and Communications would be flown to Delhi tomorrow morning.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: “Shocked to learn about accident to my colleague and friend @manojsinhabjp Wishing him speedy recovery.”

Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan also tweeted, “Very sad to hear about accident of my colleague Minister and friend Sh Manoj Sinha Ji. I Wish him speedy recovery. @manojsinhabjp.”

(With agencies inputs)