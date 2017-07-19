Union Minister Mahesh Sharma sides with Noida family accused of assaulting domestic help

A law and order issue was being given a “communal colour”, says Mahesh Sharma. (PTI)

Union minister Mahesh Sharma has come out in support of the Noida family accused of assaulting a domestic help, while asserting that he has directed BJP workers to give a “befitting reply” to NGOs running their “shops” in the name of human rights.

Local MP Sharma, who was interacting on Sunday with the residents of the Mahagun Moderne society where the family resides, said a law and order issue was being given a “communal colour”.

After the alleged assault, a mob had pelted the society with stones on July 12, following which two counter-FIRs were filed — one against the accused family by the domestic help and the other against unidentified people in the mob.

Sharma said he will ensure that the accused in the case “never get bail”, while asserting that it was a clear-cut case of “mob violence” against the family.

“There is no doubt that the family is not at fault. A few people, through NGOs, media, in the name of human rights are running their shops and trying to give a communal colour to the incident. I have told my party workers to give befitting reply to them,” Sharma said, as the residents cheered him on.

In the audio of the interaction, shared by a few locals, Sharma is also heard telling the crowd that he understands the “compulsion” behind employing “these people, knowing fully well who they are”.

“Someone told me in jest, we can do without husband and wives, but cannot do without domestic helps,” he said.

When PTI contacted Sharma, he did not contest the veracity of the audio. However, he shared his version of the speech.

“I came here 34 years ago. Noida is the city of our dreams. The recent incident has raised questions on safety and security of citizens. It’s a matter of grave concern. Attempts are being made to give the incident a communal colour. The main culprit is still absconding.

“Around 500 people attacked the society, I can understand the trauma the family has gone through. It is evident that the family is not at fault. A few people, through NGOs, in the name of human rights are trying to protect the culprits . No one has the right to attack anyone by taking law into their hands. The case is clear that an armed mob came with an intent to attack the family. We are with you,” Sharma quoted himself as having said.