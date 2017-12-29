Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from UP

The BJP today announced Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha by-poll in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: IE)

The BJP today announced Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha by-poll in Uttar Pradesh. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Manohar Parrikar, who quit after he became Goa chief minister.

Puri was sworn in as a Union minister in September. He is not a member of Parliament and will have to elected within six months of taking oath. His election is all but certain due to the BJP’s massive strength in the state assembly.