Union minister Giriraj Singh showers praise on Nitish Kumar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pursuing politics of development coupled with social reform measures like prohibition and campaign against dowry and child marriage. Addressing a function at Paura village in the district’s Sadar block, where he shared dias with Kumar, Singh made an apparent reference to the JD(U) president’s move of severing ties with the Grand Alliance and rejoining the BJP-led NDA, to say “he chose development over populism”. Kumar, who is course of “Vikas Samiksha Yatra”, review meeting of government programmes, laid foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 175 crore. Singh, who is also the BJP Lok Sabha member from Nawada, said “many people here have remarked that it is after a long time that the Bihar CM and I are sharing stage. My reply is that neither he nor we (BJP) had ever given up the politics of development. And development is the glue that has bound us together once again”. Kumar in his brief address expressed satisfaction over the progress made in sectors like road and power and reiterated his government’s resolve to make available safe drinking water to all. He also urged the people of the state to do their bit in making the government’s social reform measures a success.

Significantly, Singh, who holds the Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises portfolio, has been known to share cold vibes with Kumar even while he was a minister in the government headed by the JD(U) president until the alliance between the two parties snapped in 2013.