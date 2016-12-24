Union Health Minister JP Nadda urges people to oust Congress from Himachal Pradesh

Claiming that the Modi government gave liberal financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh, which was many times more than the assistance given by the UPA government for health programmes, Nadda alleged that the progress made by the government in execution of developmental projects was dismal. (Source: IE)

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of not fulfilling its poll promises and urged the people of the state to oust it in the Assembly elections due next year. Addressing a gathering in Paonta Sahib, about 45 km from here, Nadda claimed that the Virbhadra Singh government had failed to catch up with the pace of development set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asked the people to remove the “non-performing” government in the interest of the state.

Claiming that the Modi government gave liberal financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh, which was many times more than the assistance given by the UPA government for health programmes, Nadda alleged that the progress made by the government in execution of developmental projects was dismal.

He called upon all state governments to work with zeal to ensure completion of all sanctioned projects on time and added that the states were getting more than sufficient funds for centrally sponsored schemes and their implementation would bring about a revolution in health sector.

He said with the new political culture influenced by Modi, people were entering politics for serving the country and gone were the days when people with vested interests entered the field.

Nadda announced a dialysis centre for Paonta sub divisional hospital and asked the authorities to send him a proposal for the opening of a trauma centre with MRI machine sanctioned from the ministry.