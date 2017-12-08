Unhappy with the functioning of PM Narendra Modi government, BJP MP Nana Patole quits

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections Patole defeated NCP heavyweight Praful Patel from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency. (Image Source: Facebook)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Bhandara-Gondia constituency of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Nana Patole has bid adieu to the party and the Lok Sabha. Patole announced today that he has quit as MP. Patole, who was unhappy with the way the party was functioning had earlier said he won’t resign. However, Patole did make the move to quit the party and the Lok Sabha as well on Friday.

Patole had openly criticised the state and central governments for multiple reasons, including farmer distress. Patole even accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not listening to anyone while speaking at a small programme here about three months ago.

About two days back, Patole had joined senior party leader Yashwant Sinha in his agitation for farmers’ demands at Akola. Patole joined the BJP after 2009 Lok Sabha election. Prior to 2009, Patole was a leader of the Congress Party. In a press conference last month, Patole had said he was being approached by many parties but he had not decided to quit the party.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Patole defeated NCP heavyweight Praful Patel from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency. He won the election by about 1.49 lakh votes.

In the last few month, Patole had denounced the BJP over a host of issues. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he cited 14 issues related to agriculture, economy and unemployment as reasons for his resignation. He alleged that he had time and again raised the issues with the prime minister but they were ignored.

Patole had also criticised the Fadnavis government for “not being sensitive to farmers”. He made a reference to the loan-waiver scheme, which had caused a lot of hardships to the farmers on account of the online application procedure.