Unhappy with BJP-led Goa government, ally MGP to wait and watch

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which is a part of the BJP-led dispensation in Goa, today said some of its members are unhappy with the functioning of the government as they feel the administration has “collapsed”. The party with three members in the state assembly, two of whom are in the Manohar Parrikar Cabinet, also said it would adopt a wait-and-watch policy before deciding on the future course of action in the next six to eight months. Talking to reporters after chairing the party’s central committee meeting, MGP chief Dipak Dhavalikar said the party is mulling to contest the next Lok Sabha poll on its own. “Few of our members were unhappy with the functioning of state government. They feel the administration has collapsed. The party has decided that it will wait and watch for six to eight months and…then further action would be taken,” he said. He said his party has been keeping a close eye on the performance of the state government, which he alleged has “failed” in resolving the vexed issues of offshore casinos, drugs, unemployment and others. He, however, refused to say if the party will withdraw its support to the BJP-led government.

The party’s central committee also decided to prepare for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own. “But the final call would be taken at a later stage… maybe six months prior to the polls,” Dhavalikar said, adding the party will restart the work in all constituencies it had contested during the last assembly election. He said the MGP polled 13 per cent votes in the state assembly election held in February this year. Dhavalikar said his party is not a part of the NDA, but the current support to the BJP-led government was only because none of the parties got majority in the assembly election.

The MGP is yet to receive any proposal from the BJP to join the National Democratic Alliance, he said. “We are yet to receive any such proposal. Once we get it, we will decide,” he said, adding his party had discontinued the coalition with the BJP before the elections this year. “We don’t have coalition with the BJP. The BJP sent us a proposal to support them to form the government which was accepted with the condition that Manohar Parrikar (who was the defence minister before the state polls) return to the state,” he added.