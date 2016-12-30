Unhappy over Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala’s elevation, Sports Ministry suspends IOA

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the Centre did not agree with the association’s decision to appoint both of them as life presidents.(ANI)

Upset over Indian Olympic Association(IOA)’s recent move to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as it’s life presidents, the sports ministry has suspended it temporarily. The ministry said that the suspension would continue till it reverses the appointment of both.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that the Centre did not agree with the association’s decision to appoint both of them as life presidents. Speaking on the suspension, he said that the IOA would remain under suspension till reverse its order.

He also ponted out that the step was necessary to send across the message that associations are accountable to public and must take decisions by the code of conduct, he added.On Wednesday, a major row after scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were elevated to Life presidents of the IOA. The decision had put question marks over the sports ministry.

The Congress party leaders had also attacked the government asking as to why Kalmadi was conferred with the post when they had removed him after he got involved in corruption cases. In the middle of controversy, Kalmadi declined the offer, saying he do not feel that it would be appropriate for him to accept this honour and added that he was confident that his name will be cleared would defer acceptance of the honour till such time.

IOA’s associate vice-president Narinder Batra, who is now the president of International Hockey Federation, also criticised the move and asked the duo to step aside. “I might be quitting the IOA soon because I can’t be associated with something which does not make sense to me in terms of good governance. They should not accept this position till the time their names are cleared,” Batra said.