Unhappy OPS faction MLA VC Arukutty says ready to switch over

Rebel AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty, among the first to switch over to the O Panneerselvam camp, today expressed displeasure at the way he was being treated and indicated he may go back to the AIADMK (Amma) faction. Arukutty was the first MLA, representing Koundampalayam constituency here, to come out openly in support of Paneerselvam when most MLAs in the district were camping in Koovathur resort. His sudden outburst came after he was not invited for a groundbreaking ceremony today to erect a pandal here for a function, where rebel AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam is expected to meet his supporters in two days.

Talking to reporters, Arukutty said he had boycotted the ceremony since he was not invited for the function.

Moreover, of late he was not being taken into confidence by the party and as such there was no point in continuing in such a situation, he said. Stating that he has not taken any decision to quit the faction,Arukutty said he would take a final call after talking to voters in his constituency, numbering over four lakh. AIAMDK has two factions, one led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the other by Pannerselvam.