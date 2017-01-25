Unfazed Sharad Yadav issues absurd clarification, refuses to apologize on sexist remarks

I wanted to say was that respect of a daughter is equivalent to respect of a vote,” said Yadav was quoted as saying. (Source: Facebook/SharadYadav)

Unfazed by his sexist remarks, Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav has issued an absurd clarification by saying that respect to vote and respect to women are two equal things.

Yadav, in a conversation with ANI, said if one does not values his right to vote then it will put democracy in danger. “What I wanted to say was if the value and respect of a vote is not kept intact then the problems in a democracy will not be solved but will get worse. So, I wanted to say was that respect of a daughter is equivalent to respect of a vote,” said Yadav was quoted as saying.

“We cast our votes for the welfare of society. So like you safeguard your daughters, similarly one should cast his or her vote with utmost precaution. If the vote goes wrong then you are stuck with the wrong government for five years. And I am not changing my comment, I am ready to debate. They can initiate a judicial inquiry against my speech,” he added.

Sharad Yadav, raking a controversy had said on Monday: “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.” While justifying his comment he said, “Beti ki izat jaygi to gaon aur mohalle ki izzat jayegi, vote ek baar bik gya to desh ki izzat, aur aane wala sapna poora nhi ho sakta. Ballot paper ke bare mein bade paimaane pe sab jagah samjhane ki zarurat hai. Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.”