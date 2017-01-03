Unemployment allowance- Himachal Pradesh CM, PCC chief differ on the issue

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (IE)

The promise to give allowance to unemployed youth made by the Congress during the 2012 assembly polls has triggered a debate within the party with chief minister Virbhadra Singh maintaining “it is neither feasible, nor affordable”.

While HPCC chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukku has asserted that “all the promises made in the manifesto would be fulfilled”. Just two days ago, the Transport Minister G S Bali, who was chairman of the manifesto committee had said that this promise should be fulfilled and hinted that it might figure in the budget for next year but today, the chief minister said that “it was not possible and no state in the country can afford it”.

Virbhadra said the government had already launched the “Skill Development” programme to raise the level of employability of youth and the trainees are being given allowance under the scheme.

On the other hand, the HPCC president said the Congress government had fulfilled almost all the promises made in the manifesto during past four years and the left out promises including unemployment allowance would be fulfilled during the last year of the tenure.