Under fire for exposing Sasikala, DIG D Roopa hits back at jail authorities, says rules should be same for everyone

Karnataka Deputy Inspector General of Police, D Roopa, who spoke out against the alleged VIP treatment being given to AIADMK chief Sasikala Natarajan in jail, has hit out at prison officials who have sought action against her. Speaking to the media, Roopa defended herself for speaking to reporters and said that DG Prison too spoke to them about her. Roopa said that it’s unfair to target her as she was not the one to reach to to them first. “I didn’t speak to media originally, the DG gave the details. So service rules should apply to all and not on one,” Roopa was quoted as saying by ANI. “Targeting me is unfair. If action is to be taken then it should be against all and not just me,” Roopa added. She added that she will cooperate if a fair probe is initiated. Creating a political storm in Tamil Nadu, Roopa revealed in her report that AIADMK chief VK Sasikala paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore for special treatment in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison. The lady cop, who decided to go against her seniors and turn into a whistleblower in the matter, stated in her report that the Director General (Prisons) received a bribe of Rs 2 crore.

However, the DG (Prisons) quickly spoke to media and rejected the allegations against him. He also said that no such favors were provided to Sasikala. Sasikala, the AIADMK General Secretary, was sentenced to jail in a disproportionate assets case days after taking over the reigns of the party. Sasikala, also known as Chinamma, was sent to jail after she surrendered before a trial court in Karnataka capital. On February 14, Supreme Court restored a conviction against Sasikala in a two-decades-old disproportionate assets case, as per PTI report.