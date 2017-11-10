Unchahar boiler blast: UP government issues instructions to sugar mills

Taking a serious note of the boiler blast at Unchahar power plant and loss of lives, Uttar Pradesh’s sugarcane department has issued instructions making ash cleaning compulsory in every shift in all the sugar mills. (Photo: PTI)

Taking a serious note of the boiler blast at Unchahar power plant and loss of lives, Uttar Pradesh’s sugarcane department has issued instructions making ash cleaning compulsory in every shift in all the sugar mills. Strict instructions have been issued to general managers of sugar mills to ensure proper and smooth operation of boilers, Principal Secretary, sugar industry and sugarcane development, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said. The GMs are required to ensure operations of shoot blower on every shift for internal cleaning of boilers to avoid clinker formation and ash deposition, use of quality water and not using raw water in any case, he said.

The blast in Unchahar power plant in Rae Bareli, which claimed several lives, was reportedly triggered in the duct connected to the boiler which is used for transferring ash of burnt coal. It is believed that the ash pipe got choked, leading to the blast.