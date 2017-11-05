Unbelievable! One quintal of sweets stolen from three shops in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

In an unusual incident, thieves broke into three sweet shops and stole as much as a quintal of delicacies in Tarkulawan police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria late in the evening. (Representational Image: IE)

In an unusual incident, thieves broke into three sweet shops and stole as much as a quintal of delicacies in Tarkulawan police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria late in the evening. The delicacies included Lal Mohan, Rajbhog, Rasgulla, Barfi and Pedha. The police have taken a note of the incident and have started a probe. Though the sweets were stolen in the evening, the shopkeepers came to know about the theft next morning, as reported by PTI.

Shashank Shekhar Rai, who is the in charge of Tarkulawan police station, claimed that almost one quintal of sweets had been stolen. He said, “The incident took place in Garhrampur village. The shopkeepers, Rajan Modanwal, Ramnath and Ramprakash, had closed their shops on Saturday night and claimed that almost a quintal of sweets had been stolen. The shopkeepers came to know about the theft today in the morning.

However, this is not the first time when someone has stolen something that is sweet. Earlier, an unusual case of theft was reported, in which a 51-year-old Japanese man, was arrested for stealing cash and sweets. This theft earned the man, a new name – Sugar. When investigated, the man said, “I don’t remember whether I ate the ice cream but there’s no doubt I did what you’re charging me with,” he said, as reported by The Indian Express. The man belonged to Musashino City and the original name of the man was Wakashima. After the investigation, it was found out that this was not the only burglary, his cases date back to August 2013. He was also involved in 40 similar theft cases in Tokyo and Ishikawa Prefecture offices.