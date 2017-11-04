Uma Bharti on Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati: I have to take care of pride of every Indian woman

Uma Bharti and Deepika Padukone. (Source: PTI/Twitter)

Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uma Bharti sparked a new controversy on Saturday morning because of her tweets on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’. In a series of tweets, Bharti once again expressed her strong stand against the movie. She urged the people to take this movie as an act against the pride of women. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader added that few things are above politics and should be looked like that. “I am today’s Indian woman, few things are above politics. /1 #Padmavati,” she said in her first tweet.

In another tweet, Bharti said that she has to take care of the pride of every Indian woman. “As a proud woman I have to take care of the pride of every Indian woman – past present or future /2,” the tweet read. Even yesterday, Uma Bharti had asked the Censor Board to form a committee and take a decision on the release of the film. “I stand firm. No non-sense with Indian woman’s pride – past, present or future,” she had posted.

Protests are going on in many parts of the country including Chittorgarh against Padmavati. Yesterday, a bandh was observed in Chittorgarh as markets remained closed for the day as various social and traders’ organisations supported the protest. A large procession from Chittorgarh’s Padmavati Jauhar Kund passed through the city roads with women holding placards which said ‘Stop insulting culture’, ‘Declare Bhansali a traitor’ and ‘Hindustan will not tolerate insult of women’.

“The protest was called on by Jauhar Smriti Samiti of Chittorgarh and I was invited as a guest. Markets remained voluntarily shut and a large number of people came out on roads to protest against ‘Padmavati’,” said patron of Sri Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Kalvi.