Babri Masjid case: Uma Bharti meets Amit Shah, decides not to visit Ayodhya

In a fresh development, Union Minister Uma Bharti has decided not to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, an announcement she had made a few hours ago, NDTV reported. Earlier, speaking to media, Bharti had said she would leave tonight to seek Lord Rama’s blessing. Uma’s statement had come after Supreme Court ruling that the minister, along with other top leaders of the BJP like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, will be tried on the charges of criminal conspiracy in 1992 Babri masjid demolition case. Bharti, who is currently the Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in the Union Government of India, said, “Main aaj raat ko Ayodhya jaa rahi hoon, Ramlala, Ram ji ko apna garv aur santosh vyakt karoongi ki itna samman diya (I am going to Ayodhya tonight and will express my satisfaction for the respect I have got).” Uma said she is ready to sacrifice her life for the Ram temple. “Ayodhya ke liye, Ganga ke liye aur Tirange ke liye main koi bhi saza bhugatne ko taiyyar hoon (I am ready to suffer any punishment for Ayodhya, Ganga and Tiranga).”

Bharti added that their is no question of any conspiracy in the case as ‘everything was done openly’. She added that her thoughts, words and actions were same and there were no bad intentions behind it so how can it be called a conspiracy. Uma Bharti stuck to the fact she wants the Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya and will do everything to make it possible.

Taking a dig at Congress, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that a party which was behind Emergency and 1984 riots has no right to demand her resignation. She added: “I have always been unapologetic about my involvement in the Ayodhya case and this fact will always remain like that.”