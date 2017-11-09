Ulhasnagar shocker! Restaurant owner throws hot oil on cribbing customer; here is why

A 29-year-old man, suffered critical injuries when a roadside Chinese eatery owner threw hot oil at him.(ANI screenshot)

A shocking incident has been revealed in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar! A man was attacked by a restaurant owner, just because he complained about the food. But, what is horrific about the incident is that he was attacked with HOT OIL! As dreadful as it sounds, this is very much true.

As per a report in Mid-day, the victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered critical injuries when a roadside Chinese eatery owner threw hot oil at him. This happened after the eatery owner had a heated argument with the victim’s brother over the taste and price of the food. According to Ulhasnagar police, the incident took place at a busy eatery- Manoj Koliwada Chinese corner in the city’s Venus Chowk, which mostly remains crowded. At around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, victim Vicky Mhaske along with three others went to the eatery to have dinner. As per reports, a brawl started between Vicky and the owner after he first complained about the food and then the bill.

In the shocking video that has gone viral, a man is shown throwing something at the owner. Following this, the owner is seen grabbing a jug and filling it up with hot oil from a cooking utensil and throwing it at the attacker.

#WATCH:Owner of a roadside eatery threw hot oil on a customer who complained about the food served, in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar. 2 arrested pic.twitter.com/ypsfVKHRGn — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

Police have meanwhile lodged an FIR and two people have been arrested in the matter. “Vicky immediately called up his brother Deepak Mhaske and asked him to reach the spot. In the meantime, one of the staff members flung hot oil on Deepak’s face, injuring him badly. One of Deepak’s friends, Vijay Pagare, also suffered burn injuries on his stomach. Both of them were immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment,” an officer from Vitthalwadi police station was quoted as saying by Mid-day.