UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson meets PM Narendra Modi

Boris Johnson, who was here in the capital for the second Raisina dialogue today called on the Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi. Johnson emphasised the need for a free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom. He is the first British cabinet to visit India after PM Theresa May who paid an official visit in November 2016.

Johnson in his speech at the second edition of Raisina dialogue expressed concerns over the uncertainties in the international political situation. He said that the relations between two major military power in the world, the United States (US) and Russia could undergo transformation never seen after 1945, which are difficult to predict in the present times.

Talking about India, Boris Johnson expressed hope that India as a country have loomed larger in the consciousness of distant regions and have expanded its footprint in trade, investments and technical activities which have been unprecedented.

Johnson echoed what many international political analysts have maintained about a positive US-Russia relationship and its impact on the global political platform and said that it is definitely result in the positive interest for India. In her November visit british PM Theresa May had signed agreements on protection of intellectual property rights and ease of doing business between the two countries. UK is the largest investor in India among the group of 20 countries and the trade deals between the two countries amounted to a total of $ 19.7 billion.

Johnson is scheduled to travel to Kolkata and meet Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Thursday where he will also attend a debating competition which will feature teams from Cambridge University and London School of Economics.

