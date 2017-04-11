Ukrainian woman gets new lease of life with Indian heart

Within days after the 27-year old was admitted in the hospital, the woman suffered a medical emergency on Saturday. (Reuters)

An Ukrainian woman who was recently admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mumbai had a new lease of life when her heart was matched with a donor, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. She was suffering from a rare pregnancy-associated heart failure last year since last year.

Within days after the 27-year old was admitted in the hospital, she suffered a medical emergency on Saturday, after which she was shifted to ICU, where doctors managed to revive her. Next day they were informed of an availability of a donor heart from the Gujarat city of Surat.

The woman’s blood group and other tests were matched perfectly with the 22-year-old banker from Surat. Unfortunately, the man had died in a road traffic accident and was declared brain dead.

Dr S K Mathur, vice-president of Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) told the paper that the donor heart may have matched with the Ukrainian woman, however, the preference had to be given to the waitlisted patients across Maharashtra and then in rest of the country. He added that as the organ distribution is a dynamic process, procedures had to be well coordinated till the last minute.

Speaking to the paper further, the doctor said that during the time there was no eligible Indian patients in the same blood group who were available during the time in Maharashtra. The ZTCC in Pune and Aurangabad did not have any Indian patient in the same blood group and therefore, the heart was offered to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Explaining further, he pointed out that at times recipients are so ill that they are unable to undergo a heart transplant.

“It was only after we got a written assurance from NOTTO that no eligible recipient was immediately available than we decided to go ahead with the heart to be transplanted in the Ukrainian woman,” Dr Mathur was quoted as saying by the paper.

On Sunday, a first international heart transplant was performed where the woman got an Indian heart.

You may also like to watch this video

While she was stabilised, the heart transplant team, led by Dr Anvay Mulay, who was informed of a donor heart at Surat, left Mumbai on an intervening night between Sunday and Monday and reached Surat at 6 am by road.

While Mulay and his team started the procedure to remove the donor’s heart, in Mumbai, the team, headed by Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, started the procedure on the 27-year-old to dismember her heart and put her on heart-lung machine. Dr Jadhav, who is attached to Pune’s Jehangir Hospital and Mumbai’s Fortis hospital told the paper that several investigations had to be done to ensure compatibility.