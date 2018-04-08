BJP faces criticism from it’s own Dalit MPs: Now, Udit Raj speaks up; here’s what others have said

Udit Raj, BJP MP from North-west Delhi, today said that Dalits are tortured at large scale in Madhya Pradesh.

Another Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament has spoken against the alleged atrocities against the Dalit community members after Bharat Bandh protests on April 2. Udit Raj, BJP MP from North-west Delhi, today said that Dalits are tortured at large scale in Madhya Pradesh. “Dalits r tortured at large scale after 2nd April countrywide agitation . People from badmer, jalore, jaipur, gwalior, meerut, bulandshahr, karoli & other parts calling that not only anti reservatists but police also beating and slapping false cases, (sic),” Udit Raj tweeted.

Raj further alleged that his confederation worker in Madhya Pradesh capital Gwalior is being tortured. “My confederation worker in Gwalior is being tortured whereas he had not done anything wrong. He is crying for help,” he said.

Later, Raj issued a clarification and said his tweets are being misconstrued. “My tweets are misconstrued that it’s harming BJP..” Raj said, adding, “…rather it strengthens that at least there are people like me in BJP who are concerned over atrocities against Dalits after 2 April.”

“It will convince Dalits & they will remain with party. Government will check ant-dalit officer/ people,” Raj said further. The BJP MP, a former Indian Revenue Services officer, also alleged that Dalit community members were detained in Barmer despite organising a peaceful demonstration. “Innocent people from Valmiki community were detained in Bapucolony of Barmer despite carrying out a peaceful demonstration,” Raj said.

The anger of Dalit MPs seems to be growing inside the saffron party. At least four more MPs from the party have opened up on the alleged atrocities on Dalits under the BJP dispensation at the Centre and in states. The latest to raise voice against the party management is Dr Yashwant Singh, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Nageen. Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his government has done nothing for Dalits in the past four years.

Earlier, Savitri Bai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich, had raised her voice and held an independent rally in Lucknow. Days later, Chhote Lal Kharwar wrote to the prime minister and expressed anger at being thrown out by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ashok Dohrey, another Dalit MP, protested against his own party. In a letter, Dohrey alleged Uttar Pradesh police was harassing Dalits since April 2 protest.