Uddhav Thackeray praises Yogi Adityanath over Rs 36,359 cr farm loan waiver, but taunts Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday lauded Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government for ‘fulfilling poll promises in first cabinet meeting’. Thackeray further demanded a loan waiver for farmers farmers in Maharashtra. He also took an ostensible dig at BJP saying the UP CM has showed that loan waiver was not just a “chunavi jumla” (poll slogan). “Yogi Adityanath has provided relief to farmers burdened by loans. I congratulate him for taking a quick decision,” said Shiv Sena chief, whose party is an alliance partner both in Maharashtra and at the Centre. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote off loans of over 2.15 crore farmers totalling Rs 36,359 crore. “I urge (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis to follow in Adityanath’s footsteps and announce loan waiver,” he said. “He has shown that promises are not mere ‘election jumla’ for him. If there can be a loan waiver in the country’s biggest state, why should a pro-agriculture state like Maharashtra be left behind,” the Sena chief asked. The Sena chief further said that maximum number of farmer suicides take place in Maharashtra, with indebtedness being one of the main reasons. He said that his party will continue to demand loan waiver for farmers.

Announcing the decision, State Cabinet Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that proposal to wave-off farmers’ loan was taken unanimously in the cabinet meet. “Government has waived off agricultural debts of small and marginalised farmers, (Sarkar ne laghu or semant kisaano ka fasli rid pass kar diya hai)” SN Singh said. He further added that a loan of upto Rs 1 Lakh will be waived off for small and marginalised farmers. As per Singh, the current scheme will cover around 2 crore 15 lakh farmers. “There are a total of 2.3 crore farmers who are facing debts in Uttar Pradesh, the current system will wave off the loans of at least 2.15(92.5 per cent of total) farmers,” Singh said.