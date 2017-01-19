Uddhav Thackeray mum on tie-up with BJP; announces sops ahead of BMC poll

The pre-poll alliance talks between BJP and Shiv Sena, after veering towards a broad consensus over the issue, had shifted to haggling between local leaders of both parties, over which seats they can win. (PTI)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today made a slew of announcements which his party intends to implement if voted to power in the BMC, but maintained silence over alliance with BJP in the upcoming civic polls.

“Talks of alliance with the BJP have not reached me as yet. As and when it reaches me, I will talk about it. Also, I would not like to talk on the alliance at a time when talks are progressing positively,” Thackeray said, while addressing reporters here today.

The pre-poll alliance talks between BJP and Shiv Sena, after veering towards a broad consensus over the issue, had shifted to haggling between local leaders of both parties, over which seats they can win.

Sena MP Anil Desai yesterday said that after the second round of meeting with BJP, the latter demanded 114 seats for polls to the 227-member BMC.

Thackeray has set a deadline of January 21 for wrapping up the talks as he would announce his decision on the eve of late Sena chief Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary that falls on January 23.

The Sena chief today said there is a big question mark on housing and health sector in the city.

“We have thus decided that for existing homes having a carpet area of upto 500 sq ft, property tax will be completely waived off and for homes upto 700 sq ft, there will be a concession in property taxes,” he said, adding that the Sena does not indulge in election ‘jumlas’ (rhetoric).

“Our relation with people is not limited to elections,” he asserted.

Thackeray also said that housing societies which indulge in activities like rain water harvesting, use solar electricity, they will be given additional benefits by BMC.

He further said that citizens in the city, apart from the services they get at civic-run hospitals, will be given free health services under the Balasaheb Thackeray health cover scheme and that he would announce more schemes in the election manifesto.

“In the last five years, we have constructed new health facilities, increased the number of beds in existing facilities as well,” Thackeray said.

“Like there was an election ‘jumla’ of ‘acche din’ (good days), I do not indulge in such ‘jumlas’. What I promise, I fulfil,” he said.

Thackeray also said that the Sena has sent a letter to the Union Finance ministry, listing the party’s demands in the Budget, that will be presented on February 1.