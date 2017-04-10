Uddhav Thackeray confirms his presence at PM Narendra Modi diplomacy dinner today

All members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies are voters in Presidential polls. (PTI)

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a ‘dinner’ to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for NDA allies today. A confirmation to this regard came from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who said, “Uddhav ji has decided to attend the dinner to be hosted by Modi ji today,” Further, Raut told PTI that, A Sena leader termed the dinner invite as Modi’s diplomacy in which he will try and get consent over a name for the Presidential election slated in July. All members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies are voters in Presidential polls. “Though the BJP has majority in Lok Sabha and it is in power in several states, they do not want the allies to give any reason to complain. That is why Modiji is to host the dinner,” said sources from the party.

Besides, Shiv Sena, other parties including SAD, LJP and members of the North-East Democratic Alliance – Naga People’s Front and Sikkim Democratic Front, are among few parties likely to attend the meeting. The meeting will be held at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri. Around 50 leaders will be present at the venue and the meeting will continue in the presence of president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a party leader, this move will strengthen BJP’roots in every state and will also spread a “positive message” about the Modi government, The Indian Express reported. He also added, “Apart from boosting coordination between the NDA allies, this meeting will bolster the BJP’s attempts win more seats in 2019(Lok Sabha polls).”

While talking to The Indian Express, BJP leader Ram Madhav has said that the BJP could go for a person who "enjoys broader consensus and of whom largely all the parties are supportive" will be chosen.