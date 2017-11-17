Udaan mega recruitment: NSDC to hold drive on Nov 20, 21 in Jammu

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will be implementing, Udaan, a two-day long mega recruitment drive organised in Jammu from November 20. (Photo: NSDC logo)

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will be implementing, Udaan, a two-day long mega recruitment drive organised in Jammu from November 20. An official spokesman said that Udaan a Special Industry Initiative (SII) for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will be funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs and implemented by National Skill Development Corporation. NSDC has said that the programme is a part of an overall initiative to address the dire economic situation of the state and is aimed at uplifting the economical condition of Jammu and Kashmir. “National Skill Development Council, in collaboration with the district administration of Jammu, will organise a two-day Udaan mega recruitment drive on November 20 and 21, 2017, at the Government Polytechnic College (Boys), Bikram Chowk, Jammu,” the spokesman said.

During the mega two-day event as many as 13 corporate partners of Udaan will be providing employment opportunities to aspiring candidates from all academic sphere. Aspirants holding degrees of graduation, post-graduation, and engineers who have completed three-year diploma from Jammu district in any recognised field will be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. The spokesman added that companies including Future Learning, IL&FS, Multicare Services (India) Pvt Ltd and others, will select candidates for training and placement in the corporate sector.

According to NSDC Udaan, the initiative attempts to pool in the talent from Jammu and Kashmir and provide them a platform to show their skill. The organisation’s aim is to reach the target recruitment of 40,000 youths within five years and bring in the youth of economically backward Jammu and Kashmir bridging the gap between the corporate world and the unemployed youths of the state. The initiative will provide opportunity for the youths to travel and undergo training to work in firms.