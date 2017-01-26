For first time UAE military contingent participates in parade at Rajpath

For the first time, the parade also saw the fly-past of three LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Aircraft flying at a height of 300 m from ground in ‘Vic’ formation. (File Photo, Indian Express)

For the first time, a military contingent of UAE participated in the 68th Republic Day parade on Rajpath in the presence of their country’s Deputy Supreme Commander Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the chief guest. A 149-member UAE contingent led by Lieutenant Colonel Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, constituting UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians march-passed at the Rajpath and presented a ceremonial salute to the President Pranab Mukherjee.

The UAE is the second country after France to send its troops to participate in the Republic-Day parade of India, Not only the UAE, contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes also march-passed at the Rajpath for the first time.

The NSG is an Indian special forces unit was raised in 1984, following Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Indira Gandhi, for combating terrorist activities with a view to protect states against internal disturbances. For the first time, the parade also saw the fly-past of three LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Aircraft flying at a height of 300 m from ground in ‘Vic’ formation.

Tejas’ is the first advance Fly by Wire (FBW) fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India. The aircraft has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LCA by now has clocked 2000 hrs till date in its 3000 sorties and without any accident. The induction of Tejas into the Indian Air Force is being done in a phased manner.