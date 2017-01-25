UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi

The crown prince, who is on a three-day tour in India, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and captains of industry. (PTI)

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The visiting dignitary will also be accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

The crown prince, who is on a three-day tour in India, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and captains of industry. The two countries are expected to ink a strategic agreement to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, providing for greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security.

Cooperation in areas including energy security, space and civil nuclear energy is also high on agenda. Sheikh Mohammed is the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day parade.