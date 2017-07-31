Tyre of Etihad Airways aircraft bursts at Mumbai airport; aircraft had over 200 people on board

Etihad Airways carrying over 200 people on board suffered a tyre burst on landing. (ANI)

A huge mishap was averted after an Etihad Airways carrying over 200 people on board suffered a tyre burst on landing on Monday at 7 pm at Mumbai Airport. As per the PTI report, following the incident, the Mumbai airport authorities decided to shut the operations at the main runway. An airport official said that all the operations for the time have been moved to the secondary runway after Etihad flight EY 204 got stuck in the middle of the runway. The plane carried 196 passengers and 13 crew members. The Etihad airways are yet to speak on the incident. Notably, The Mumbai airport has been designed in a unique way with two runways the main and a secondary runway intersecting each other. According to PTI, the official said, “Runway 14-32 (the second one) was in use as runway 09-27 (the main one) was taken over for inspection as Etihad Airways flight EY 204 had a tyre deflated after arrival on the main runway.”

Meanwhile, last month, the airlines had introduced a series of changes to its on the ground and in-flight services based on customer feedback. The airline had amended its chauffeur policy following a review of usage by premium guests across all major markets. The complimentary chauffeur service was retained at Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi hub and replaced with a paid option at specially negotiated rates in all other cities. The changes were implemented from July 3, 2017.

As part of the initiative to improve the value proposition for travellers, the airline also extended the paid airport transfer option to all guests across all cabins and allow Etihad Guest members to accrue miles on their chauffeur bookings.

Guests travelling in The Residence onboard the flagship Airbus A380 fleet will continue to receive complimentary chauffeur services at all A380 destinations – Abu Dhabi, London, Paris, Sydney and New York. First and Business Class tickets issued prior to July 3, 2017, will not be affected by these changes and will receive complimentary chauffeur service across destinations where the service is currently offered.