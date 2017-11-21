Two woman beggars stun Hyderabad cops ahead of Ivanka Trump visit; one had worked in UK, other has US green card

(Source: PTI)

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s visit to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, the city police are trying hard to remove all beggars from the streets of the city to rehabilitation centres. However, this ‘clean-up drive’ has been giving regular shocks to the police department. In the latest one, the Hyderabad Police found two educated and well-off women begging on the streets. Several women beggars from a dargah or shrine for a Muslim religious figure at Langar Houz on the outskirts of Hyderabad were brought to Ananda Ashram at Cherlapalli jail on November 11 after the police declared begging as an offence and banned people from seeking alms on the city’s streets for two months. Among them, two women named Farzana and Rabiya Baseera took the cops by surprise, when they started speaking in fluent English and even argued with them when they were being shifted.

While Farzana, who was caught begging near a shrine, has an MBA and had worked as an accounts officer in London, Rabiya Baseera, who fought with the cops at the rehab centre is a US green card holder and owns property in the city. According to Farzana’s son, she apparently took to begging at the Dargah on the directions of a godman who said that it will remove the bad luck from her life. Based on her son’s affidavit, Farzana has been released by police. Farzana, a 50-year-old, owns a luxury apartment in Hyderabad and her son, is an architect in the US. The other woman Rabiya was forced to beg after she was cheated by her relatives who took away her possessions. She was well-settled and owned properties in the city. But a few of her relatives cheated her out of her wealth. After she was caught begging, some of her relatives gave us a declaration that they would take care of her and took her with them.

Earlier, too, the city police were in for a surprise when five beggars, who were being shifted to the rehabilitation centre gave Rs 20,000 each as their bail amount in one go. It is also notable here that Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy has issued a notification prohibiting begging in the city until January 7, 2018. Ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), for which hundreds of foreign dignitaries are likely to turn up, in the city, authorities are also replacing manholes, repairing roads and giving a fresh coat of paint to the venue in HiTech City.