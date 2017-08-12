Two sisters in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh set ablaze by unknown assailants

Gulshan 18 and Fiza 17 have both endured burn injuries. While Gulshan is said to be in a serious condition, Fiza has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries. (Representative image Reuters)

In a tragic incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, two sisters were set ablaze by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Friday when were fast asleep. The miscreants poured petrol on the bed in which the sisters were sleeping and set it on fire. According to a ANI report, the family rushed the sisters to the hospital as soon as they came to know about the incident. Gulshan 18 and Fiza 17 have both endured burn injuries. While Gulshan is said to be in a serious condition, Fiza has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries.

According to the younger sister Fiza after dousing them on fire the miscreants ran away and they couldn’t identify their faces. “I don’t know who did this. We don’t have any animosity with anyone,” the mother of the girls said. Even the police have not been able to zero on anybody in this case. An FIR has been registered and the Nawabganj police who have formed a team to investigate into the matter.

(Further details awaited)