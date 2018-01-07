Two policemen injured in mob attack

Two policemen including the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyampur police station were injured when a mob attacked them in Howrah district, police said today.

The OC of Shyampur police station Suman Das with a police team had gone to Bargarchomukh village yesterday night after hearing reports of the clash between two groups over property dispute, they said. When the police were trying to disperse the two groups, the OC and another policeman were attacked by a mob, police said.

The injured OC has been admitted to hospital, and his condition is stated to be critical, they said, adding, a large police contingent later went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Seven persons, arrested in connection with the attack on the OC, were today produced in a local court which remanded them to five days police custody.