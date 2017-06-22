Two PLFI militants arrested in Jharkhand

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation in the village and arrested the two ultras, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said. (Representative image Reuters)

Two People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) militants were today arrested from Jilingburu village in Khunti district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation in the village and arrested the two ultras, Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said. Three motorcycles, two mobile phones and solar plates were seized from them, Sinha said. In another incident, the CRPF and the district police, in a joint operation, seized huge amount of explosives at Bichilidag forest in Latehar district. Five improvised explosive devices, five hand grenades, four kgs of explosive in liquid form, two electronic detonators and twelve live cartridges were seized, CRPF Assistant Commandant Amit Sachan said.