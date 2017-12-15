Two persons booked for posting inside pictures of Jagannath temple

Odisha Police today registered cases against two persons on the charge of posting inside pictures of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri in the social media. (PTI)

Odisha Police today registered cases against two persons on the charge of posting inside pictures of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri in the social media. Akash Madake of Pune in Maharashtra and Jugal Kishore Vaishnav of Raipur in Chhattisgarh were booked under different sections of Sri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 and Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000, police said. Singhdwar Police Station registered the cases on the basis of an FIR lodged by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The duo had separately taken the photographs inside the 12th Century Temple with the help of their mobile camera during a visit to the temple with family members a few months ago.

The SJTA had already banned still cameras, video recording devices and mobile phones inside the temple in view of the security. “There is clear writings on the entry gates of the temple on the ban on carrying mobile phones inside the temple,” said SJTA spokesman Laxmidhar Pujapanda adding that the security personnel deployed at the entry gates also search devotees. A state-wide hue and cry was expressed following posting of inside pictures of the temple in social media.