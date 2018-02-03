Two Pakistani terrorists arrested by Police, Army and CRPF in Baramulla

In a recent development, two Pakistani terrorists were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation by Army, Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). (Reuters)

In a recent development, two Pakistani terrorists were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation by Army, Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). The terrorists had crossed the border into Pakistan territory on a valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training. The terrorists had planned to carry out terror activities in the valley after undertaking arms training on the other side of the border, according to Baramulla police. The police after taking both the terrorists into custody carried out interrogation in which they revealed that they had undergone terrorist training in Pakistan along with a large group of Pakistani boys. The duo further revealed that most of the boys in training hailed from Balochistan and were as young as 10 years old.

The terrorist duo also revealed that Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi helped them to obtain Pakistani visas which they utilised to enter the country to seek arms training. The Baramulla Police also informed that for the past couple of years, several such cases where young boys were lured to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy has been found. The terrorists have been identified to be of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group and they were nabbed while returning from the Wagah-Attari border before they could join their ranks in Kashmir. On questioning the duo further said that terrorist camps have been established in Burma Town, Islamabad, Pakistan and the boys who are imparted training are given code names like Osama, Naveed and Hataf.

Last month, two terrorists and nine overground workers (who are sympathisers of terrorists and help as their ears and eyes, shift weapons from one place to another and track armed forces) of terror outfits were arrested in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir followed by a joint operation launched by the Army’s marine commandos and Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police in Watlab area. According to sources, the terrorists were travelling to north Kashmir to recruit local youths for Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror groups. An AK-47, two grenades and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.