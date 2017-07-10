Two militants killed in Nowgam as Army foils infiltration bid

Sources said the army opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in the area. (Repreentative Image/Reuters)

Two terrorists were gunned down in the Nowgam Sector on Monday following search operation was undertaken by the army in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said the army opened fire after noticing suspicious movement in the area. On Sunday, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch Sector, along the Line of Control (LoC).

The retaliatory firing came a day after an army soldier and his wife were killed and their three daughters were injured in firing from across the border in Poonch district. Pakistani troops targeted Indian posts and villages in Chakkan da Bagh and Kharri Karmara areas.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also killed and six others were injured by Indian security forces. Reportedly, 23 cease fire violations have occurred so far in June alone.