Two killed, after landslide hits Himachal Pradesh, rescue operations underway

At least two people have been killed and four rescued from the debris after a landslide hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Sunday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The details of the victims and injured are awaited. Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Sandeep Kadam confirms the death of two people and states “that three vehicles were stranded after the landslide. A bus had also rolled down to nearly 800 meters from the National Highway and four people have been rescued from the debris”. “The rain has hampered the rescue operation which is making it tough for the police and home guard,” Kadam added.

Rescue operations are underway.

(Further details awaited)