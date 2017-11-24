Two killed, 34 injured after bus falls off flyover in Hardoi

Hardoi bus accident kills at least two, injures 34 (Source: ANI)

A bus fell off a flyover after it rammed into the railing in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi killing two passengers and leaving 34 injured today. Those injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where two are said to be under critical condition, said police. The police added that the accident took place in the Railway Ganj locality after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. Thirty-five passengers were travelling on the bus coming from Gopamau. An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.