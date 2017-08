Rajasthan is slated to witness Assembly polls in 2018. (Image: PTI)

In a jolt to the Rajasthan BJP, two former legislators of the party joined the Congress today. Former Nagar MLA Gopichand Gurjar and ex-Roopwas MLA Motilal Jatav were welcomed into the Congress-fold by the party’s state unit chief, Sachin Pilot, at the party office here.

