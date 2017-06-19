Two differently abled brothers tied to pole, thrashed mercilessly over allegations of kidnapping in Odisha; see photos

Two differently abled brothers had to be hospitalised after they were tied to a wooden pole and thrashed by a mob over kidnapping allegations. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident, two differently abled brothers had to be hospitalised after they were tied to a wooden pole and thrashed by a mob over allegations that they were kidnapping children in Barpada in Odisha. The mob even thrashed the father of the boys, who had come to rescue his sons, even as hundreds of bystanders stood by to watch the bizarre spectacle, according to news wire service ANI. The two brothers who are mentally-challenged were walking with a child when they came across some villagers in Chhak. Upon realising that they were lost the two boys asked the villagers for direction. The villagers, suspecting foul play thrashed the brother duo mercilessly. After hearing of the beatings, the father of the boys rushed to save them, but the mob instead of listening to his appeals thrashed the father as well, according to the report.

The local police, after being informed of the incident, arrived and saved the trio. The policemen after rescuing the three family members rushed them to a nearby hospital, where their condition deteriorated. The father and his two sons were then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

This incident was preceded by a string of such incidents that have been reported in the same area, some time back a woman was beaten to death in Bangiriposhi and another woman was thrashed to death by a mob in Betanati, according to the same report.

Late last month two women were thrashed to death over allegations that they performed black magic which claimed the life of a minor girl.