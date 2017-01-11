Firing at TMC’s Kharagpur office, two dead, five injured

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in seemingly controversial remarks has said that “Trinamool Congress isn’t afraid of riots.

Two people have been reported dead in firing at Trinamool Congress’ Kharagpur office in West Bengal. The incident occurred around 5 pm, reports said. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “Trinamool Congress isn’t afraid of riots.” She further alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on working to benefit a company, 40 per cent shares of which are owned by Chinese firm.

“India’s PM has become a salesman for a company, 40% shares of which are owned by a blacklisted Chinese company,” she said. Mamata alleged that Central Bureau of Investigation is working at the behest of the Prime Minister.

“CBI is no longer an independent agency. It is ‘Conspiracy Bureau of India,” she said. “They thought TMC is made of soft mud so even rats can dig it. We fight with tigers,we won’t get rattled by rats,” said Mamata Banerjee. “We are not afraid of rioters, Modi babu. He has not taken any lessons from Godhra riots,” Mamata Banerjee said.