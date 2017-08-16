Two dead, 197 injured in Dahi Handi related incidents in Maharashtra

Reportedly, in last five years, around 1,171 govindas got injured and approximately five lost their lives while attempting to break the dahi handis. (Image: Reuters)

Two persons lost their lives while 197 others injured at different places in Dahi Handi-related incidents while forming human pyramids on the eve of Janamashtami that was celebrated with fervour yesterday in Maharashtra. In Palghar, a ‘Govinda’ named Rohan Gopinath Kini, died after he suffered an epileptic attack during the celebrations, while in Airoli Nagesh Sainath Parle died of electrocution. The first incident took place around 6.30 p.m. when 21-year-old Kini fell off during human pyramid formation in Dhansar Kashipada of Palghar district. While the second case was reported from Mumbai’s Airoli where 34-year-old Parle died of electrocution.

Reportedly, in last five years, around 1,171 govindas got injured and approximately five lost their lives while attempting to break the dahi handis. On August, the Maharashtra Government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the Dahi Handi matter. While on August 1, the apex court sent back the ‘Dahi Handi’ case to Bombay High Court for fresh consideration in view of written submissions filed by the State.

The apex court conducted the hearing on the affidavit filed by the Maharashtra Government. The affidavit states that the Maharashtra Police has issued guidelines for the said event, according to which, the organisers are directed to make arrangements for mattresses for all the Dahi Handi events across the state.

The court had earlier banned youth below the age of 18 to participate in Dahi Handi rituals and restricted the height of the human pyramid to 20 feet.