Two CRPF personnel suspended for misbehaving with school girls after Raksha Bandhan programme in Chhattisgarh

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been suspended after they allegedly misbehaved with some girls at a Raksha Bandhan event in Chhattisgarh. ANI reported the matter has been handed over to local police for investigation and legal action. Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada SP, told the Times of India that the two CRPF personnel – Shamim Ahmed, 31 and Neeraj Kandwal, 34, – were identified on the basis of a statement of the girls. While Shamim was arrested on Wednesday morning, a police team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to arrest Kandwal, who is on leave and is presently in his native place. According to the report, about 254 CRPF men visited the school girls at Dantewada district in Bastar for a Rakshabandhan programme organised by a private TV channel.

The girls were allegedly molested on the pretext of frisking by two of the CRPF men and the matter came to light when they complained to the hostel warden. Dantewada collector Saurabh Kumar told the New Indian Express that the girls were frisked with sexual overtones by CRPF jawans near the toilet. The incident has been confirmed by locals and the girls reported pain, he said. A FIR has been lodged against the two under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A CRPF spokesperson told PTI, “Keeping in view the gravity of the allegation, a high-level enquiry chaired by DIG Dantewada with a representative of Balika Ashram Government Girls School and a lady officer had been ordered to ascertain the factual position. Based on findings of enquiry team of CRPF, two personnel have been identified as suspect to be involved in the incident. Both individuals have been placed under suspension and the matter has been handed over to the local police for investigation and legal action.”